Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro wireless mouse with 30K sensor weighs just 59g at $125 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $124.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $150 at Amazon, for the past week or so it’s been going in the $145 range before today’s on-page coupon dropped it further. This deal marks the fourth best price that we’ve seen all year long, and comes in at just $5 above the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice in the past. This mouse really takes your gaming setup to the next level. Weighing in at just 59g, it’s “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” according to Razer. Sporting the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and Gen 3 optical switches, the Viper V2 Pro uses HyperSpeed wireless tech to pair to your computer over a wireless USB receiver. Then, you’ll find up to 80 hours of usage on a single charge alongside five different DPI stages kept in on-mouse storage for control without software. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Viper V2 Pro before heading below to find more information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra. While it’s not ultra-lightweight or wireless, coming in at $70 on Amazon, it’s much more budget-friendly. The M65 RGB Ultra delivers an 26,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, there’s a unique DPI shift button on the side that lowers the sensitivity of the mouse to allow you to be more accurate with anything you’re doing.

Further upgrade your setup with Razer’s Huntsman V2 opto-mechanical gaming keyboard that’s on sale for a low of $140. As the perfect pair with your new mouse, the Huntsman V2 keyboard will be controlled by the same software as your new Viper V2 Pro mouse. Plus, it’s down $50 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Esports has a new apex predator. As successor to the award-winning Razer Viper Ultimate, our latest evolution is nearly 22% lighter and armed with all-round upgrades for enhanced performance. As one of the lightest wireless gaming mice ever, there’s now nothing holding you back with the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

