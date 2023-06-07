Razer’s Huntsman V2 opto-mechanical gaming keyboard with clicky switches hits $140 low

If your gaming battlestation is in need of a summer upgrade, then be sure to check out Razer’s Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard. On sale for a new low of $139.99 shipped with Clicky Optical Switches, today’s deal saves a total of $50 from the normal $190 going rate. This keyboard has quite a lot to offer, starting with Razer’s second generation optical switches and a 8,000Hz polling rate. On top of that, there’s a customizable multi-function digital dial and four media keys so you can change the volume and control playback with ease. There’s also hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage so you can keep up to five profiles stored locally including macros, lighting, and more. In fact, there’s even sound dampening foam here for improved acoustics when typing. Dive into our announcement coverage to find out everything else this keyboard has to offer then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $30 at Amazon. This is the perfect pair to your new keyboard as it’ll be controlled by the same PC software as the Huntsman V2. Using the same control software will take up less background resources on your machine and still deliver a solid experience at the end of the day thanks to the build quality Razer is known for.

Did you see that the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 is on sale for a new low right now? Well, it is, and for $1,320, it’s one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. However, if you need an all-in-one gaming setup, then the Razer Blade 15 is a solid choice with an i9 processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The 4K 144Hz display is perfect for both content creation and gaming, and it’s on sale for a new all-time low of $800 off this week.

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard features:

If all-out advantage is more your speed, arm yourself with responsiveness that’s second to none. Meet the Razer Huntsman V2—an optical gaming keyboard with near-zero input latency and fully geared out with other high-end features to make it the complete package.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!