Blue Microphones brand to be sunset into Logitech G, but no products will be discontinued

Several years ago now, Logitech announced that it had purchased the popular audio/microphone company Blue, and it began to integrate the tech throughout some of its product lines. Fast forward five years, and we now have news that Blue is going away as a brand and is being folded into the Logitech G product lineup. In addition to that, ASTRO Gaming will be coming under the Logitech G brand as well, though it’ll stay its own namesake for now. There’s a lot more that the team unpacked in a recent Reddit thread, so head below to find out all the changes coming to Logitech’s product lineup this year.

Logitech ditches Blue namesake in favor of Logitech G

Blue has been around as long as I’ve been in tech. Actually, much longer. But, for nearly 15 years, Blue has been among the most recommended brands in the industry for microphones. Whether you’re streaming, doing voice over, or podcasting, it was hard to get away from the Blue namesake. Well, it’s going away.

Logitech today announced that they’ll be rolling the Blue Microphones brand into the Logitech G line of products. The Yeti brand itself will stay around under Logitech G, and Blue will still be referenced within the company’s technologies, like BLUEVO!CE filters offered on some headsets. This is a sad day in tech, but also, one that looks forward to a more unified future. Even in our own reviews we’ve referenced the products as the “Logitech Blue Sona” microphone, and the like. So, from here on out (once the transition is complete in July), things will now ditch the Blue namesake. This will honestly make things a bit easier for consumers all around, and help to simplify and unify the naming conventions Logitech has from here on out.

Another change that’s coming, though not as drastic, has to do with ASTRO Gaming. The iconic headset brand was acquired by Logitech back in 2017, and has since operated fairly independently. Unlike Blue, the ASTRO namesake will stay around for now. According to the Reddit post, “The ASTRO brand will continue to live on as a premium console audio product series underneath the Logitech G brand.” However, the team continued on with “Stay tuned for more information regarding ASTRO including a launch we think our community will be very excited about.” It doesn’t sound like Logitech has any plans to sunset the ASTRO namesake anytime soon, though it will now be a sub-brand of Logitech G.

Lastly, the Logitech for Creators brand is going away entirely and being moved to Logitech G. Logitech said that they’re going to be combining the team and development capabilities of both brands, which will allow them to have “a more integrated and optimized experience for gamers, streamers, and creators.”

Why is Logitech consolidating all of these brands and how does this affect you?

Simply put, Logitech is just consolidating its brands under one roof. This will mean that various products can now have a more streamlined focus, and also helps Logitech to pool resources together to collaborate closer with different teams. It’s already said that the Logitech for Creators and Logitech G brand will work closer together for a more integrated/optimized experience for gamers, and we can also expect similar functions from the other companies mentioned here.

Now, how does this affect you? Really, it doesn’t. Logitech has said that no products are planned to be discontinued as part of the merge, which is very good. And, software isn’t set to be shaken up; products that work with G Hub will continue to work with G Hub, and if your item doesn’t work with that software, it won’t be retroactively added either, so you’ll still be using the same controller as before.

When does this merger happen?

Everything is set to happen on July 7, according to the Reddit post. That’s when the social channels will merge, and, we expect, the rest of the branding will as well. All that’ll change is the logos and brands from what we can see, and the products will largely stay the same.

9to5Toys’ Take

This merger is one that I didn’t fully expect, but also, isn’t entirely unexpected. Having a ton of sub-brands under one main brand can be confusing for customer service agents, press, and especially consumers. So, this makes sense, even though it wasn’t what I expected to happen.

In the end, though, Logitech isn’t sunsetting any products and plans to keep everything around. So if you’ve been trying to get that iconic Blue Yeti microphone, fear not, it’ll just soon be a Logitech Yeti and still offer much of the same as it always has.

