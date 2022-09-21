Logitech reveals new Blue Sona XLR microphone alongside Litra Beam key light

Today, Logitech is launching a pair of new releases designed for content creators. First up, we have an all-new XLR microphone that, on top of sporting some novel features, arrives with a slick design: the Logitech Blue Sona. Then there’s a new key light for ensuring you look your best called the Logitech Litra Beam. Both are now available for purchase, and you can get the rundown on the features below.

Logitech Blue Sona microphone debuts

Headlining the new reveals today, Logitech has expanded its content creator lineup with a new active dynamic microphone. The new Blue Sona arrives with an XLR interface at the center of the experience and comes wrapped in a stylish design. The build is much more squared off than other microphones out there and houses some pretty impressive specs. There are also interchangeable windscreens on the outside that let you swap in a more eye-catching red look.

The dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule system leverages ClearAmp technology to deliver 25dB of additional gain. This translates to exceptional performance, even without an external mic booster. So you shouldn’t need a high-end audio interface to take full advantage of the recording features.

Each of the diaphragms then combines to make sure your voice is being picked up, but not all the other noise around you. And take it from someone living in a New York City apartment, being able to reliably cut out ambient audio without having to rely on a software solution is a big draw.

Connected to the microphone itself, Logitech pairs its Blue Sona with an adjustable stand that can be clamped onto a boom arm or a desktop stand. It’s not ready to go on its own like other models out there but is going to be great for those who already have a setup that they’d like to upgrade.

Here are some other specs about its performance:

Frequency Response: 40Hz-18kHz

Sensitivity: 20.97 mV/Pa at 1kHz

THD+N: 0.06% at 1kHz, 94dBSPL

Signal-to-Noise: 69.9dB A-wt

Max SPL: 129 dBSPL at 1% THD, 138 dBSPL at 5% THD

Power Requirement: +48V phantom power

Now available for purchase, the new Logitech Blue Sona Microphone arrives at the $349.99 price point. You can go lock in your order now from Amazon in one of two colors: an Off White look or a Graphite design. Each of them is now shipping and joining the second reveal in today’s Logitech showcase.

Logitech reveals new Litra Beam key light, too

Logitech is also now out with the new Litra Beam, which provides another way to improve the quality of your streams or video calls. The desktop key light comes backed by the same TrueSoft technology that we saw before with the Litra Glow and arrives with a pretty interesting design. The light bar is packed with LEDs that can be adjusted in both brightness and color temperature and pair with a height-adjustable stand for getting the right position in your setup. Its color output can be adjusted between the 2700K–6500K range for both warm and cool illumination and pairs with the companion G HUB desktop app to quickly let you save and switch between presets.

Now available for purchase, the new Logitech Litra Beam debuts at the $99.99 price point. You’ll find it currently on Amazon, and it is now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been testing out both of the new Logitech releases over the past week or so and have plenty of thoughts to share in the coming days with full hands-on reviews. In the meantime, I have to say that Logitech has once again knocked it out of the park. The Sona sounds incredible from my testing so far, which you can hear a sample of in today’s 9to5Toys Daily segment. I also love the form factor of the new Logitech Litra Beam, which is far more versatile than what I’ve used in the past.

