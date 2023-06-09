Govee’s Wi-Fi 4-probe meat thermometer notifies you when the pork is done at $48

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wi-Fi 4-probe Wireless Meat Thermometer for $47.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a typical rate of $90, it just fell to $80 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at $2 below our last mention from mid-May. In fact, it’s just $3 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Something that’s as natural to summer as warm nights is weekend cookouts. If you don’t have a wireless meat thermometer yet, then it’s time to finally pick one up. This system includes four probes that connect to a central hub, which is paired to your home’s Wi-Fi network. This allows you to monitor the temperature of the probes through your phone anywhere in your house, or even when you’re not at home for longer smokes. The battery will last for up to 40 hours on a charge, and the probes can measure from 32F to 572F meaning they’re great for using in the oven, smoker, grill, and for measuring both internal and ambient temperature. Plus, the Govee app allows you to set specific temperature targets and get notifications when your meal is ready to eat. Keep reading for more.

Govee Wi-Fi 4-probe Meat Thermometer features:

Anywhere Remotely Monitor Temperature: Our smart meat thermometer sends instant notifications to the Govee Home App and your digital thermometer when any temperature goes outside your presets.28 USDA-Meat Preset Temperature: Govee wireless WiFi meat thermometer will provide suggestions based on user needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and more, Grill more efficiently, whether you’re a beginner or a professional. Accurate and Versatile: Our food-grade probes have a measuring range of 32°- 572°F with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy, and you can monitor multiple food temperatures at once. Perfect for smoking, grilling, BBQ, and oven cooking.

