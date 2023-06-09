Skytech’s RTX 3050-powered gaming desktop delivers 60+ FPS in most titles at $800 low

Amazon is offering the Skytech Ryzen 5/8GB/500GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Desktop for $799.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $950, this saves you $150 and also comes in at $1 below the previous best price at Amazon. While this system might not have the latest tech inside, it still delivers 60+ FPS gameplay at 1080p in most titles out today. The RTX 3050 still packs a punch thanks to DLSS and DLAA compatibility and the Ryzen 5 3600 6-core 12-thread processor can handle even medium to heavy tasks. There’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM here and a 500GB NVMe SSD pre-installed, which gives you lightning-fast data transfer speeds. With four RGB RING fans, tempered glass, and built-in Wi-Fi, this desktop is full-featured and sure to turn heads at home, all without breaking the bank. Find out more about the RTX 3050 in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

Swap that 500GB NVMe SSD out for this 2TB model to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Don’t forget to finish out your gaming setup. Our PC gaming guide is the best place to look as that’s where we put new deals each and every day as we find them. For instance, take the HyperX DuoCast streaming USB microphone that’s on sale for $70 right now. It normally goes for $100, and this is the best price that we’ve tracked so far. Don’t forget to bookmark the guide to frequently visit it and find all the other great deals that we uncover throughout the week.

Skytech Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s desktop lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech desktop gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!