HyperX’s regularly $100 DuoCast streaming USB mic with RGB light ring hits $70 Amazon low

After revealing its pro-grade XLR microphone for audio interface users and its latest gaming accessories earlier this year, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone down at $69.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $100, this is a straight 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. We did see a nice deal back at the beginning of May down to $80, but it is now at the best we have tracked on Amazon. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the brand’s mid-tier option with a notable spec sheet that takes things up a notch from the entry-level $40 SoloCast. Alongside the built-in analog converter with resolutions up to 24-bit/96kHz and a pair of polar pickup patterns to accomodate various recording scenarios, you’ll also find an RGB light ring. Via the HyperX NGENUITY software, you can “change the color and behavior of the RGB lighting” as well. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and then head below for more details.

The aforementioned $40 SoloCast is notable option for remaining in the Hyper X ecosystem and scoring a solid USB mic for less. Get a full breakdown of what it is capable of in our hands-on review or just score the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $38 shipped and call it a day.

You’ll also want to scope the new Audio-Technica AT2040 USB mic we reviewed recently as well as Sennheiser’s new Profile USB Mic and boom arm set. The mic on the latter is a solid one and the boom arm is the best one I’ve ever tested out in anywhere near the price range. A rock solid metal build, cable management, wonderful articulating elbows, and more, it should be on anyone’s radar that might be in the market for a desktop boom arm period. All of the details you need are right here.

HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Mic features:

Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.

Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.

Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.

Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

