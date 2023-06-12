See why Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac is so popular at $73 low (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac at $73.12 shipped. Landing at a new all-time low, you’re now looking at $27 in savings from the usual $100 going rate. This is not only $7 under our previous mention, but the best offer ever on one of the more beloved offerings out there. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is as beloved as it gets from the company and is now seeing a rare markdown to $90.99 at Amazon. Only the second chance to save this year, pricing lands from $100 in order to come within $1 of our previous mention. The new S varient of the MX Master 3S hit the scene not too long ago and refreshes the popular form-factor with quieter clicks to go alongside the improved 8K DPI sensor. There’s USB-C charging, the same ergonomic form-factor as before, and support for Mac, PC, and even iPad with Logitech Flow support in tow.

As far as the latest from Logitech goes, the brand just launched a pair of new peripherials into its S series. The new MX Anywhere 3S mouse is joined by the new MX Keys S, both of which take on a more silent approach than the previous versions with Quiet Click technology onboard. We detail what’s new this time around over in our launch coverage. And if you don’t need those slight updates, the best price of the year is now live on the original Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard at $100.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

