Refreshed Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse has new sensor and quieter clicks

Today, Logitech is introducing the all-new MX Anywhere 3S mouse alongside the MX Keys S keyboard and MX Keys S Combo that bundles the new MX Keys S with the MX Master 3S. In addition to the new physical items, Logitech is also updating its Logi Options+ software to have new Smart Actions, which pair with the new peripherals to help you “achieve your flow state” when working. Most notably, the new MX Anywhere 3S sports Quiet Click technology, while the MX Keys S has “Perfect Stroke” typing. As my favorite portable mouse, I’m excited to see the updates that the MX Anywhere 3S brings to the table, so keep reading to find out all the latest version delivers.

I’ve had an MX Anywhere 3 for quite a while, and it’s my go-to mouse for working away from my desk (where I have a MX Master 3.) Well, the MX Anywhere line is being updated yet again, this time with the 3S. As an S upgrade, it’s not a complete overhaul of the design, but it does bring several new features to the table.

For starters, the new Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is designed around a new 8,000 DPI optical sensor that “tracks on virtually any surface, including glass.” This is up from the 4,000 DPI sensor that the MX Anywhere 3 offered, and allows for more fine-tuned precision while at-home or on-the-go. Typically, I stick in the 1,500 DPI range myself, but if I was working on a plane or in a more cramped space, which is what the MX Anywhere 3S is designed for, those high DPI options will help reduce the movement necessary to traverse the mouse cursor across your screen.

In addition to the new sensor, Logitech is also introducing Quiet Click technology here which makes the clicking quieter than the predecessor. This can also be useful on flights but would even come in handy at home if you’re trying not to disturb a sleeping loved one while working from the bedroom or kitchen to spend time with the family.

Continuing on, we have the MX Keys S that’s being introduced as well. This wireless keyboard is fully illuminated and has a low-profile typing experience. The keys are shaped “for your fingertips” and help you type fast and fluid with Perfect Stroke precision according to the company. The backlight will turn off when you’re not typing and on as your hands approach the keyboard, automatically adjusting for the room’s brightness as needed to preserve as much battery as possible. You’ll also find three new keys for “ultimate productivity and collaboration” including a talk to text button, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji shortcut.

Finally, we have the bundle. Dubbed the MX Keys S Combo, you’ll find that it includes the all-new MX Keys S keyboard as well as the MX Master 3s mouse and MX Palm Rest. This is what Logitech feels is the ultimate desk setup for your home office, enabling “faster and more precise work” at home.

The MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, and MX Anywhere 3S will be available in early June of this year at your favorite retailers. Pricing is $109.99 for the MX Keys S, $199.99 for the MX Keys Combo, and $79.99 for the MX Anywhere 3S.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone typically works from home, it’s great to have a mouse that allows me similar functionality to my desk but in a smaller form factor, and that’s exactly what the MX Anywhere line delivers. I have an MX Anywhere 3 in my laptop bag and love using it when I’m not at home. While I wouldn’t really utilize the new 8,000 DPI sensor, the Quiet Click switches would be nice for when I’m somewhere that I don’t want to make a ton of noise. And, the MX Keys S does look nice for sleek desk setups, though if you’ve seen my latest Behind the Screens, that’s not really my style at home. Either way, the latest Logitech launches are sure to impress for those who love the brand’s peripherals, and it’s possible I’ll be adding a MX Anywhere 3S to my on-the-go setup at some point should the MX Anywhere 3 I currently use kick the bucket down the road.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

