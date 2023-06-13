8Bitdo’s Ultimate Xbox/PC wired controller upgrades your gaming setup at new $20 low

Today only, Woot is offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $19.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $35 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $9 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This controller features a familiar Xbox-centric design while also changing things up a bit. Leveraging 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software, you can customize this controller wirelessly on iOS and Android, and wired on both Xbox and PC. The custom profile switch button lets you flip between three profiles on the fly, and there are even two extra pro-level back buttons as well as a 3.5mm audio jack on the controller. You can learn more about the Ultimate Wired Controller in our announcement coverage and then head below for additional information.

Update 6/13 @ 3:48 PM: Amazon is now offering the PowerA Nano Wired Nintendo Switch Mario Medley Controller for $18.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $23, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

When it comes to wired PC or Xbox controllers, this is about as good as it gets. For comparison, the Ultimate C from 8Bitdo goes for $20 at Amazon, and has far less features, as it’s missing the custom profiles, Ultimate Software, and back buttons. However, if you ditch the 8Bitdo namesake, then this Xbox 360-style controller can be had for $16 on Amazon, saving some cash and delivering an overall similar experience in the process.

Speaking of gaming, did you see Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is on sale for $400 off right now? Down to an $1,100 low at Amazon, this monitor packs a 175Hs refresh rate, 34-inch 1440p OLED panel, and 21:9 aspect ratio. Alongside that there’s Micro HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections, AMD FreeSync Pro support, and onboard smart features like Samsung’s Gaming Hub and more.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!