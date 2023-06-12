Save $400 on Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor at $1,100 Amazon low

Samsung today just launched its new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, only to see Amazon markdown the monitor’s predecessor. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 normally sells for $1,500, but is now resting at $1,099.99 shipped. This $400 price cut is delivering a new all-time low, as well as one of the first overall chances to save since beginning to ship back in February. While it’s not quite as massive as the new G9 version that’s now up for pre-order, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 still brings some notable specs to your battlestation. Everything starts with a 34-inch OLED panel that is the first one Samsung has used in one of its gaming monitors, sporting an 1800R curvature with 21:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 175Hz refresh rate to complement the 0.03ms response times and AMD FreeSync Pro for good measure. As far as connecting in your gear, there are Micro HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections as well as onboard smart features and Samsung’s Gaming Hub. We further cover what to expect in our launch coverage from earlier in the year, too.

Also getting in on the savings is Samsung’s flagship battlestation upgrade, with the Odyssey Ark Monitor falling to $1,999.99. Down from its usual $3,500 going rate, today’s offer lands with $1,500 in savings attached. It’s the second-best discount to date and lowest in over a month. We’ve only seen today’s price bested once before, which was in a 1-day sale at $117 less. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers. Head below for more.

Of course as far as Samsung monitors go, all eyes are on its new Odyssey OLED G9. Not just notable as a shiny new addition to the brand’s own stable, this new release arrives as the “world’s first” 49-inch OLED gaming monitor with some notable tech packed into the unique footprint. It’s now available for pre-order with some launch savings attached, and I got to spend some time checking it out ahead of releasing at the end of the month.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features:

Get ready to experience mesmerizing gaming with Samsung’s 175Hz QD-OLED screen. Enhanced with the Neo Quantum Processor, it delivers brighter whites, deeper blacks and near-infinite color contrast, for an intensely captivating view in QD-OLED. The fastest Odyssey yet moves at electrifying speed with a hair-raising 0.03ms response time. Instantly access top streaming services via Gaming Hub* and enjoy smooth play with Samsung’s advanced streaming technology. Gaming Hub is available in limited countries, with app availability differing by country.

