8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

Today we are taking a look at the new 8Bitdo Xbox Controller. While we have seen 8Bitdo models that work nicely with Microsoft consoles, like the customizable Pro 2, this marks the first time the brand has specifically designed a gamepad with that traditional asymmetric Xbox look and feel. There are certainly more affordable wired options out there from brands like PowerA and the like, but some folks swear by the 8Bitdo gamepads and now there’s one specifically designed with Xbox diehards in mind. Now available for pre-order at Amazon, head below for a closer look at the new 8Bitdo Xbox Controller.

A new 8Bitdo Xbox Controller has arrived

Officially known as the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox, it is compatible with all current-generation Microsoft machines, the now defunct Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 rigs alongside iOS and Android setups. You’ll find all of the usual Xbox triggers, bumpers, face buttons, and more as well as a pair of “pro-level” back buttons.

Much like first-part Xbox gamepads, the 8Bitdo Xbox Controller also connects with the brand’s Ultimate Software on Xbox, Windows 10, Android, and iOS for some customization action:

Customize button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more with 8BitDo Ultimate Software on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, iOS, and Android….8BitDo Ultimate Software gives you elite control over every piece of your controller. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create controller profiles.

From there, it features an on-board 3.5mm headset jack, on-the-fly button customization profile switching, a classic D-pad treatment that “feels exactly like you remember it,” and a 3-meter cable to connect to your machine of choice.

The new 8Bitdo Xbox Controller is now available for pre-order at $44.99 shipped with a scheduled shipping date of May 31, 2022. It will be shipping in both black and white colorways.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it certainly isn’t the most affordable solution when it comes to scoring an extra gamepad for your Xbox setup, wired or otherwise, 8Bitdo makes great gear, has finally embraced the asymmetrical design, and loaded the new Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox with notable customization features. It can’t connect to gaming systems over Bluetooth, but it is hiding some wireless connectivity tech under the hood so you can link to the Ultimate Software app on iOS and Android, which is a particularly nice touch. If you take your second controller game seriously or are just looking for something versatile to work on a range of systems, 8Bitdo should always be on your radar, and now, especially so for Xbox gamers locked into the traditional Microsoft gamepad design.

