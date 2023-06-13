Run your 15-inch MacBook Air using OWC’s Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging at $100

OWC’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $130 these days, today’s deal comes in at the second discount this year and just $1 above our last mention. In fact, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re looking for a way to expand your new 15-inch MacBook Air (or any other Mac-powered desk) setup using a single cable, this is a solid choice. With four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one that delivers 60W of power to your attached computer and three for downstream devices) and a USB-A 10Gb/s port, this dock is ready to to streamline your setup. Whether you’re wanting to connect two Studio Displays or just a few peripherals, this dock handles the task with ease. Plus, it’s pretty compact too which makes it simple to mount it on a desk leg or underneath for a clean setup. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value offered by Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. You’ll find that it also supports 4K HDMI and USB-A, but also packs up to 100W of charging passthrough and both SD/microSD slots. At $31.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this dock from Anker is a great portable option without breaking the bank. It allows you to bring some of those missing ports back to your portable Mac-focused setup, though the hub is more geared toward mobile usage with MacBooks or iPads as the target market here instead of a desk-based rig.

If you need a more capable hub, then be sure to check out our rested Tested with 9to5Toys post that just went live last week that took a deep dive into what OWC’s latest 11-port Thunderbolt 4 dock has to offer. And, then speaking of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple’s latest laptop is already on sale in numerous ways. For instance, we have an exclusive deal with Expercom to deliver discounts on various 15-inch MacBook Air models bundled with AppleCare up to $219 off. However, if you don’t need the extra warranty, then Amazon is dropping the base model $49 to a new low of $1,250 this week as well.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

For the first time ever, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you’ve always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub’s four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. Now you can do more, effortlessly on your Apple M1 Mac or iPad, any Apple Intel-based Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC.

