Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air arrives tomorrow, save $49 ahead of time from $1,250

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air officially begins arriving tomorrow, and just a day ahead of time, is now going on sale. Curtesy of Amazon, you can now drop the entry-level 256GB configuration down to $1,249.99 shipped across all four styles. That’s $49 off the usual $1,299 going rate and landing as the retailer’s first chance to save. This is also the only offer we’ve seen outside of Apple’s direct edu pricing on the most affordable model of Apple’s new release. Those who need extra storage can also save $49, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,449.99. In either case, deliver is set for just a day after the Tuesday, June 13 launch.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, which is only made better by the savings today on an elevated 1TB model.

To go alongside the new 15-inch MacBook Air, there’s also the smaller 13-inch configuration of Apple’s M2 machine. Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. Though that model does clock in at $51 less.

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC may have come and gone, but all of the best price cuts from Cupertino and beyond are now packed into one place to make sure you don’t have to pay full price on Apple’s latest. You’ll currently find first-party accessories at the best prices of the year, flagship iPadOS experiences, and more.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

