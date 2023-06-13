Pixel Watch brings Google’s first fitness tracking experience to your wrist at $300 (Save $50)

Reg. $350 $300

Google today just rolled out a new patch on its Pixel Watch, delivering some new features. To go alongside the update, Amazon is now marking down the Google Pixel Watch to $299.99 shipped from its usual $350 going rate. This is the best in a month, matching our previous mention for the first price of the year, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles eligible for the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $43, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

While the Pixel Watch discount may only be the second-best discount to date, those highly sought after all-time low offers are in fact rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s latest flagship handset rests at the best price to date following $200 discounts. Now starting from $699, there’s never been a better time to bring home the Tensor G2-powered smartphone.

Google Pixel Watch features: 

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

