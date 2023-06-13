Twelve South’s Curve Riser Monitor Stand tidies up your Mac setup at new low of $40 (43% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand in Matte Black for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal has gone for around $70 for the past several months, and the white colorway fetches $80 at Amazon right now. In fact, our last mention was $61 back in March, and the previous-best price was to $52 back over Black Friday and New Years. Today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low, making now the best time yet to pick up this monitor stand. Whether you’re rocking Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, or even plan to pick up Samsung’s all-new Odyssey OLED G9, this riser will help make your desk more efficient overall. One thing about the built-in monitor stands that I dislike personally is how much room they take up on the desk. They don’t leave space for keyboards, mice, or docks that you might want to have under the screen. Raising the display up, either on a monitor arm or on a riser like today’s lead deal, gives you additional space that you didn’t have before, which is the perfect place to put the aforementioned items or even an external HDD/SSD, SD reader, and more. And, to top it all off, Twelve South built the Curve Riser out of aluminum to compliment the premium design of the rest of your Apple-focused or premium PC setup. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to monitor stands, Twelve South doesn’t just take the cake here in the premium department. Even this plastic monitor stand is $30 at Amazon right now, for comparison. However, if you have multiple displays that need to be supported, then MOUNTUP’s dual display desk mount is available for $30 for Prime members at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, this is the same cost as the Twelve South riser above, but this model has the ability to support multiple displays instead of just one, making it more versatile for the cash.

At your desk, keep your iPhone propped up when you buy ESR’s new MagSafe power bank. It functions as both a wallet and a stand thanks to the unique design, and right now is on sale for a $50 low. That’s $16 off its typical going rate, performs three primary functions, and is small enough to keep on your phone at basically all times.

Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand features:

Elevate your iMac , iMac M1 or external display with CurveRiser. Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs and personal gear. The metal shelf’s ventilated design keeps optimal airflow for gear and devices. The storage area is even large enough for audio interfaces or even a Mac mini.

