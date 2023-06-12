Hands-on: Samsung launches ‘world’s first’ 49-inch OLED gaming monitor with Odyssey OLED G9 at $2,199

Samsung today is officially launching the world’s first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor with the new Odyssey OLED G9. Arriving with a launch discount attached, we got to spend some hands-on time with the new display to see just how it stacks up.

Samsung launches Odyssey OLED G9 monitor

Just last week we mentioned how you could reserve the new release in order to lock in some savings on the latest from Samsung, and today that promotion is going live. The new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is officially going up for sale with a $2,199 MSRP and some launch savings. But before we get to that, let’s at least recap what you’re getting from the new battlestation upgrade.

Everything starts with a dual quad HD 49-inch panel that arrives with an 1800R curvature. It’s the first OLED display on the market to achieve such a spec, and arrives with a 32:9 aspect ratio as well. There’s a 240Hz refresh rate pairs quite well with a 0.1ms response time to make sure content is as crisp as it is vibrant. Samsung also packs in some smart TV features that let you stream Netflix and other services, as well as games from Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce.

Launching today, pre-orders are now live ahead of a release early this summer. Now available direct from Samsung, you can lock in the pre-purchase with some added savings through June 25. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor will retail for $2,199, but securing one now means you can take $50 off that MSRP while also scoring a $250 Samsung gift card in the process. That brings the total value of the offer up to $300 in savings, making now the time to score Samsung’s latest.

Pre-order now:

Though to help add a bit more substance to that recommendation, below you’ll find some thoughts from my hands-on time with the new monitor.

9to5Toys’ Take

Samsung last week was kind enough to invite me out to take a hands-on look at the new Odyssey OLED G9 ahead of launch. I was able to spend nearly an hour with the upcoming battlestation upgrade ahead of its official announcement today, and really have to give credit where credit is due by how impressed I was.

I’ve gotten my hands on a fair share of OLED displays over the years, but there’s something about trying out my first OLED gaming monitor that has completely changed the game. My time with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 wasn’t the most extensive, but all I needed was a few moments to see just how impressive this was going to be. Everything else after that was just a treat to soak in all the vibrancy of the company’s latest panel.

The biggest question I had going into the demo was on just how enticing the OLED technology would actually be. mini-LED counterparts in both the monitor and TV space have largely been taking over as of late as a more cost-effective option that manufacturers and consumers alike have embraced. But Samsung and its new Odyssey OLED G9 are still looking to stand out with some of the most vivid images I’ve seen in a display.

The dark parts of images and games really just fade away into the background, while letting the more vibrant colors jump out and almost leap out of the screen. What’s more impressive is that this was just as noticeable with still background images and video game loading screens as it was with actual gameplay, with Samsung’s 240Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response times stepping in to back the vibrancy of the panel itself.

On top of just being impressed by how content looks on the monitor, I was also adoring the actual form factor. The curve does make for an interesting footprint on your desk, but the actual panel was as thin as they come. There’s no backlighting tech or anything of the sorts packed into the Odyssey OLED G9, letting Samsung make this a sleek battlestation upgrade. And to really make sure you know this is meant for your gaming rig, there’s one of its Core Lights that add some ambience into the mix. It’s an upgraded version from previous models, with added customization in the software backend that lets you display animated lighting patterns and more.

Speaking of software, Samsung really wanted to highlight to me just how full-featured the new release was. The company spent quite a bit of time in the demo showing off how you can access all of the functionality you’d normally relate to smart TVs from the Odyssey OLED G9. As nice of an add-on as that is going to be, the one part of the software experience that really is worth writing home about is the multi-image tech.

Other ultrawide monitors of this caliber let you split the panel into two separate displays in your PC, but Samsung goes a step further in letting you do that with two different hardware sources. That includes running smart TV features right from the monitor alongside using your gaming rig, but also plugging in a PS5 or Xbox while managing a Twitch stream feed from the PC itself. It’s a great inclusion that should certainly help users get the most out of the 49-inch panel even when they’re not immersed in gameplay.

All of that then brings me back to the $2,199 price tag. Saying that such a steep MSRP sounds like a bargain to me comes off a bit crazy, but it really is my first impression. It’s going to be quite the compelling price tag for a lot of gamers, especially those who play any cinematic titles. FPS enjoyers likely won’t get the most out of the vibrant constant that the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor can pull off, but anyone who adores games that push the creative envelop will find this to be the perfect desktop upgrade.

The launch discount sure helps make it a bit more affordable, and we’re sure to see some actual price cuts in the coming months, too. Past Samsung monitors like this have gone on sale not all too many months after release, so by the start of fall I’d bet that we’ll see the display land with some even more compelling savings attached.

Even at its full MSRP, I can easily get behind recommending this monitor. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 isn’t going to be for everyone with its massive panel, but anyone in the market for an immersive, OLED gaming experience won’t find anything like Samsung’s latest.

