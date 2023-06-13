ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and stand at $50 low (Save $16)

Earlier this month we took a hands-on look the new ESR MagSafe Battery and Wallet, and now Amazon is offering a chance to save. The versatile 2-in-1 iPhone 14 accessory today drops down to $49.99 shipped from its usual $66 going rate. That’s 24% off and landing at an all-time low with one of the very first discounts attached since launching earlier this spring. This new release from ESR may be its most compelling yet, bundling in a MagSafe battery pack with wallet. The power bank sports a 5,000mAh capacity and is complemented by room for a pair of bank cards or IDs. It’ll snap right onto the back of your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of just pulling double duty on both battery and card storage duties, there’s also an integrated stand that can fold out to prop up your smartphone. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

As far as alternatives go, I am personally a big fan of this offering from CASETiFY. We took a hands-on look at the brand’s MagSafe Wallet right when it launched, finding that it arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Also on sale this week, Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank is seeing one of its first discounts of the year. Dropping from the usual $99 price tag, this premium accessory is now landing as only the second chance to save in 2023 at $84. It delivers a first-party seal of approval, and on top of just being made by Apple, has some unique tech thanks to the ability to dish out full 15W speeds when plugged into the wall at home.

ESR MagSafe Battery and Wallet features:

Charge your phone, keep your cards safe, and enjoy hands-free viewing in a sleek, pocket-friendly package. Simply attach the power bank to your phone to enjoy auto-on MagSafe-style charging on the go with powerful magnets that ensure a secure lock. Dynamic tension spring holds one or two cards equally securely while easy-access cutout makes removing them when you need them quick and easy

