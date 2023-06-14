Frigidaire’s countertop ice maker is perfect for summer parties at new low of $76.50

Amazon is offering the Frigidaire Compact Countertop Ice Maker for $76.74 shipped. You would typically buy this ice maker for $100 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, the last time we saw it anywhere near this low was way back in 2020 when it fell to $78. This ice maker is perfect for summer parties as it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice every 24 hours. Every few minutes it’ll produce nine cubes, and if there’s any unused ice that melts, the machine actually recycles that water to produce a fresh batch of ice. Whenever the basket is full, there’s an indicator to remind you to take the cubes out so it can keep on working. So, if your fridge ice maker can’t keep up with your daily demands, then this is a great way to offset that and still enjoy nice cold drinks this summer. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? For just $13 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t function nearly the same as today’s lead deal and you’ll have to constantly refill them with water and empty to keep the nugget ice production flowing.

Our home goods guide is a great place to check for other kitchen upgrades this summer. For instance, Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven is on sale for $200 off, which is pretty rare to see here. Coming in at $800, this premium countertop pizza oven is down to $800 at Amazon, which marks the lowest price we’ve seen there. Plus, Philips’ LatteGo full-auto espresso machine is on sale for an all-time low of $449 right now too, upgrading your morning routine to get you up and going for work or school.

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker features:

When you hear the Frigidaire name, immediately you think of quality built, affordable kitchen products. Well the folks at Frigidaire are at it again. Introducing the counter Top Ice Maker! Are you hosting this year’s family BBQ? Well then you better get your hands on this ice maker! The LED design allows you to check the ice level and choose the size of ice cubes you want. The cover with the large see through window makes it easy to see the ice basket and shovel. The air outlet will keep this thing going through the whole party and when it’s time to clean up you can easily empty the ice maker with the drain plug. All this from the makers at Frigidaire, the #1 leader in refrigeration!；The product voltage arrange is 120V

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!