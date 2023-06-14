Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven sees rare $200 price drop in return to $800 Amazon low

We are now tracking a rare price drop on the Breville Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven down at $799.99 shipped. Now $200 off at Amazon, this regularly $1,000 high-end pizza oven doesn’t go on sale very often. In fact, this is not only matching the Amazon all-time low but is also only the second time it has dropped this low and marks the first deal since back in February. Providing pro-grade pizza year round, this countertop cooker can reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes.” Packed with presets for various styles including wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen, it leverages conductive heating for that gorgeous charred base and a “perfectly spotted crust” that’s “usually only achievable with a traditional brick oven.” More details below.

If you’re looking for an outdoor gas- or wood-fired pizza oven for the summer, the Ooni models are quite popular and, in some cases, come in at a couple hundreds dollars less than the Breville. You won’t be able to use them all year round indoors, but they do deliver an authentic experience for less on some models. Or, just save a ton and go with the $200 multi-function Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven that can also double as a griddle and a grill.

From fire pits to robotic vacuums and patio lighting, our home goods hub is the place to be to upgrade your summer experience this year. But you’ll also find notable price drops on kitchen and cooking gear like Philips’ LatteGo full-auto espresso machine that is now $200 off the going rate alongside Govee’s Wi-Fi 4-probe meat thermometer to ensure the steaks are cooked perfectly.

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes

Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection

The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen

The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

