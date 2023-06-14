Drop your iPhone on elago’s silicone MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand down at $16

Justin Kahn
Reg. $19+ $16

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand down at $16.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the deal price. Regularly $25 directly from elago, it more typically sells for $19 at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find. This is also among the lowest prices of the year and a particularly affordable way to organize your charging setup. You will need to bring your own Apple MagSafe charger to the party, as expected at this price. But it will also provide elago’s soft silicone treatment to rest your iPhone 12, 13, and 14 down on with built-in cable clutter organization without breaking the bank as well. More details below. 

You’ll find a host of stands to thread your MagSafe charger through on Amazon for under $16. Most of them, however, come from brands we don’t have any experience with and just about all of them won’t deliver on the liquid silicone design found on the elago model detailed above. 

If you’re looking for a more high-end, all-in-one charging solution for your Apple kit, check out the deal we spotted this morning on Belkin’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad. It comes complete with an Apple Watch Fast Charger alongside a landing pad for both your iPhone and AirPods, and is now down at $121 shipped. Everything you need to know about this new Amazon all-time low is waiting in our deal coverage from this morning and you’ll find even more gear for your handset waiting in our smartphone accessories hub

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

  • Compatible with iPhone 12 Series / 13 Series / 14 Series.
  • elago is paving the way for new MagSafe accessories! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect addition to your nightstand, counter, or desk. Great for personal use or a gift for any iPhone 14 / 13 /  12 user!
  • After an easy installation process, the stand holds your MagSafe compatible phone and charges it. The circular design of the ms2 is aesthetically pleasing and fits perfectly with any interior design motif.
  • Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your phone and the surface it sits on. Silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely there with amazing grip.

