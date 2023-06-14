Belkin’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch Fast Charger hits $121 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Amazon currently offers the new Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $120.89 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer lands at a new Amazon all-time low. Those $29 in savings are well below the previous 15% off mentions we’ve seen throughout the year so far and clocks in at $1 under our last offer. As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 14, as well as previous generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handsets. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package that supports fast charging found on Series 8 and Ultra models. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $12 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

Elsewhere in the MagSafe stable, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 Charging Stand is now sitting at its best price to date. Clocking in at $109 from the usual $150 going rate, this model supports Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 with one of the more beloved form-factors on the market. Though if you want something even more unique, Anker’s 15W MagSafe Cube delivers the same 3-in-1 charging spec in a far more compact and portable solution that’ll let you take advantage of Apple’s smart display mode, too. It’s on sale for one of the first times and now rests at $127.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

