Save up to $120 on Marshall’s black vinyl-wrapped ANC headphones and buds from $150

We have spotted a couple notable price drops on Marshall’s active noice cancelling headphones and earbuds. First up, Amazon is offering the Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also represents the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon outside of a brief $150 offer carried over from the holidays into very early January. Marshall’s earbuds deliver a nice change of pace from the AirPods of the world with a retro-inspired tumbled black vinyl wrap reminiscent of leather. Alongside the unique textured design, they are loaded with noise cancelling tech and a transparency mode to let some sound through when desired. You’ll also score a total of 20 hours of playback via the included wireless charging-compatible case, IPX5-rated protection against the elements, and touch-sensitive buds for “controlling your music and calls.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you’re looking for an over-ear Marshall headphones experience, it is offering the Monitor II A.N.C set down at $199.99 shipped via its official site right now. This is $120 off the going $320 price tag and the best price we can find – they are currently out of stock at Amazon. This set ups the battery life to 30 hours with the ANC engaged or 45 without alongside USB-C charging and a collapsible design.

On the more entry-level side of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds dropped back down to the lowest price we have tracked. Now $40 shipped, they deliver Alexa voice action, 20-hour battery life, and more at 20% off the going rate right now. Just be sure to also check out these ongoing deals on Bose Headphones 700 if you’re into the over-ear form-factor and then swing by our headphones hub for even more.

Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds features:

Set your own level of active noise cancellation and Transparency for a truly personal listening experience. Note: If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. Each earbud holds 4.5 hours of wireless playtime with full A.N.C. and the portable charging case provides 20 total hours of playtime on a single charge. Wireless charging also makes it even easier to charge and go.

