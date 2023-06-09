Bose Headphones 700 deliver some of the best ANC on the market at $299 (Save $80)

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 shipped. Down from $379, you’re looking at an $80 discount. This is matching the best price of the year and is the lowest in months. It comes within $30 of the all-time low from last holiday season, too. Matched directly from Bose, as well. The Bose Headphones 700 might not be the newest pair of headphones on the block, but these still stand up as delivering one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market. There’s 11 different levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience, which pairs with a comfortable over-ear design. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s also the option to go pick up the Bose Headphones 700 direct from the official Bose eBay storefront. Marked down by an extra $60, you can bring home the same noise cancelling experience as above for $259. We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program a few years back, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings that total up to $100 off.

As far as some of our favorite headphones on the market go, you can also save $80 right now on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC cans. Dropping to the best price of the year, these even give AirPods Max a run for their money with a $300 price tag.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

