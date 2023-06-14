Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD just hit the $100 Amazon low, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This one launched just before the holidays last year at $190 as the brand’s fastest internal models. It then dropped into the $150 range back in May and now down to a new Amazon all-time low for the lowest total we have tracked. Clocking in with speeds up to 7,450MB/s, it is among the fastest models out there in the price range alongside the modern PCIe 4.0 M.2 form-factor. It is also equipped with a smart thermal heatsink – the 990 PRO without the heatsink is now sale at $89.99 for comparison – to help maintain performance during demanding tasks, whether inside of your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5. Head below for more details and additional deals.

As we touched on above, Amazon is also offering the Samsung 990 PRO without the heatsink for $89.99 shipped, a new all-time low there. This one started life at $170 and most recently has been sitting in the $110 range before dropped to the best price yet. The specs and speeds on this model are nearly identical as the model featured above, just without the extra heat control hardware.

With prices now coming down on the latest 990 model, the perfectly capable 980 from Samsung is as well. While not quite as fast at 7,000MB/s, you can also pick up a 1TB with the heatsink at just $70 shipped, the best we have ever tracked at Amazon, to save even more cash. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage right here and in our hands-on review on this PC and PS5-ready solution.

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard

