Today’s Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve, Argo’s Choice, SpongeBob, more

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to scope out this price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, Underworld Office, Argo’s Choice: Offline Game, SpongeBob, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, and even more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Spelling Gaps PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Last Maverick: Raft Games Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- Murders on Budapest $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- A Story of A Company $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Underworld Office $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $12 (Reg. $20)
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $6 (Reg. $10)
More Android app deals still live:
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Simple Nav Bar FREE (Reg. $1)
- Nova Galaxy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Braveland Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Pencil Sketch HD $5 (Reg. $9.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Swiftly switch – Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2 (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Don’t Starve Shipwrecked:
Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked! In Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures.
