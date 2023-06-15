Today’s Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve, Argo’s Choice, SpongeBob, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Don't Starve: Shipwrecked

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to scope out this price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, Underworld Office, Argo’s Choice: Offline Game, SpongeBob, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, and even more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Don’t Starve Shipwrecked:

Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked! In Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures.

