Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is now even more affordable at $400 (Save $50)

One of the first chances yet to save on Samsung’s latest budget-friendly smartphones has arrived. The new Galaxy A54 5G first hit the scene back in February with a $450 price tag, and now courtesy of Amazon is landing on sale. The unlocked 5G 128GB smartphone now sells for $399.99 shipped. That’s $50 off and marking the second-best discount to date. We have seen it sell for $75 less once before, but that was over a month ago. Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Available in one of two styles, you’ll be able to protect your new Galaxy A54’s black or violet designs by using some of your savings to bring home Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid clear case. This offering coats your smartphone in the brand’s usual TPU bumper with hardshell back for protection against everyday wear and tear, but also drops and other potential damage. It’s just $14, giving you an affordable way to get even more out the Galaxy A54 over time.

If Samsung’s flavor of budget-friendly smartphones isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are some other affordable handsets out there, too. A very recent addition to that category has Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale, bundling in a $50 Amazon gift card to make the handset a better value at $499. It’s joined by a collection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, too, not to mention all of the best app and game deals, too.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running.

