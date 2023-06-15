Audio-Technica M50xSTS streaming headset with built-in audio interface hits new $169 low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the powerful Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS-USB StreamSet Headset. Regularly $229, you can now pickup a set for $169 shipped. That’s $60 off, the best price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Now at the lowest we have tracked since release earlier this year, this set combines the wonderful sound of the brand’s M50x headphones with the “renowned” 20 Series condenser mic clarity. You’re essentially looking at a gaming- or streaming-style headset with a boom mic and a built-in A/D converter audio interface (24-bit/96 kHz) to record content directly into your system without any additional gear. Connectivity comes by way of USB-A or USB-C alongside a flip-to-mute mic, two sets of distinct earpads “that you can use according to your preference,” 45mm aperture drivers, and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. More details below.

If you’re already good to go with the headset you have and are looking for an affordable mic that hits above its pay grade, check out the Razer Seiren Mini. Not only does this perfectly slide into your Razer or RGB setup you already have, but it also only costs $38 shipped on Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand new Audio-Technica AT2040 USB mic while you’re at it as well as Mackie’s latest all-in-one podcast workstation. Then go scope out Rode’s new mini Streamer X hub that was unveiled last month to combine video capture card duties with an audio interface and a desktop control surface in a single unit.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS-USB StreamSet features:

Legendary studio sound of ATH-M50x headphones paired with the renowned clarity of 20 Series microphones creates the ideal headset for live streaming

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Cardioid condenser microphone, based on the iconic 20 Series microphones, provides studio-quality articulation and intelligibility

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!