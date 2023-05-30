Rode’s new mini Streamer X hub combines a video capture card and audio interface into one control surface

Rode has just debuted its new Streamer X capture card and audio interface. Rode – a brand best known for its relatively affordable microphones and audio gear – stepped into the game streaming space in a major way late last year with the debut of its Rode X lineup. First launching with the Rode XCM 50 and XDM 100 microphones, this week it is debuting the next piece of its streaming collection with the Streamer X. An integrated streaming hub of sorts, it combines a professional video capture card, audio interface, and control surface alongside microphone inputs and more into a compact desktop device to run your entire broadcast through. Now available for purchase at select retailers, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details.

New Rode Streamer X capture card and audio interface

While it might look something like the Elgato Stream Deck controllers we feature around here, the Rode X Streamer X is actually a more involved I/O hub for your setup:

The Streamer X is a professional video capture card, audio interface and control surface integrated in one compact device that makes creating incredible content incredibly easy.

Combining the ability to provide your rig with video capturing and some quick key control surface action, it actually packs in an entire audio interface for connecting XLR microphones and instruments, headsets, and Rode wireless microphones as well. It provides “ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and powerful APHEX audio processing” to deliver “pristine sound quality.”

With the Streamer X, you can connect a wide array of audio devices to stream with, including an XLR microphone, instrument, headset microphone or even a Rode Series IV wireless transmitter like the Wireless GO II or Wireless ME . You can adjust your input and output levels and switch input sources with ease thanks to the hands-on control interface, or you can even use all inputs at the same time via the included UNIFY software.

On the video capture side of things, it can “capture crisp gameplay from a PC or console, connect a DSLR for capturing incredible IRL streams, meetings or presentations, or create a compact set-up that can be taken anywhere.” You’ll find up to 4K30 streaming and 4K60 passthrough over HDMI with VRR support alongside a pair of USB-C connections to “seamlessly accommodate dual PC setups.”

There are also four fully customizable SMART pads “for triggering sounds, voice effects and MIDI commands” with up to 64 accessible via bank switching. They can be configured to “trigger audio playback, add voice FX, and even send MIDI messages to your computer,” allowing users to launch any keyboard shortcut with a single pad, including everything from “changing slides on a presentation to switching scenes in your streaming software.”

Features at a glance:

Professional audio interface, video capture card and control surface integrated into one compact, easy-to-use device

Up to 4K30 video capture and 4K60 passthrough via HDMI

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support

Neutrik combo jack for connecting XLR microphones or instruments with an ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp™ for pristine audio quality

3.5mm TRRS input for connecting headsets and 1/4-inch headphone output for zero-latency monitoring

Integrated wireless receiver for connecting RØDE Series IV wireless microphones, including the Wireless GO II and Wireless ME

Internal DSP for advanced audio processing powered by APHEX

Four fully customizable SMART pads for triggering sounds, voice effects and MIDI commands

Dual USB-C interfaces for connecting to two computers or mobile devices

Easy configuration and control via RØDE Central desktop companion app

Compatible with free UNIFY streaming software for advanced audio routing, mixing and configuration

Designed and made in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia

The new Rode Streamer X capture card and audio interface is now available for purchase at Amazon and other official dealers at $399.99 shipped.

