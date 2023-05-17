Review: Audio-Technica launches new robust AT2040 USB mic today with a solid metal build

Audio-Technica is launching its latest USB mic today known as the AT2040USB. The brand has been in the transducer and microphone business for over 60 years now and has been delivering some of the best bang for your buck in both the USB and XLR space for nearly as long. Its XLR mics have been a staple in my personal home studio for years, as seen in my latest Behind the Screens feature, and the classic Audio-Technica AT2020+ is a favorite among USB mic users (it has since been superseded by the new AT2020USB-X). But today the brand is starting a new journey with its latest dynamic USB model and we have had a chance to test it out for a few weeks ahead of today’s official reveal. Head below for a closer look.

Audio-Technica debuts new AT2040USB mic today, here’s our hands-on impressions

The new Audio-Technica AT2040USB microphone is said to combine “broadcast-quality performance of the AT2040 dynamic microphone with plug-and-play USB-C functionality.” It boasts a mostly all-metal design with a high-resolution A/D converter and a sampling rate of up to 24 bits/96 kHz alongside a hypercardioid pickup pattern. The latter of which is designed to isolate the user’s voice from surrounding background noise – street sounds coming through the walls, a computer fan, and more – and has certainly performed well in this capacity in our testing.

Around back, you’ll find the USB-C port, a mic control dual for real-time, zero-latency monitoring, headphone volume control, and a low-cut filter that “eliminates low-frequency sound for additional reduction of vibration and surrounding environmental noise.” Nothing out of the ordinary here and everything functions as expected.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Dynamic design for excellent voice capture and crystal-clear sound

A highly directional, hypercardioid pickup pattern to isolate the user’s voice and cancel out common ambient noise, such as the hum of a computer fan

A robust metal body includes an integrated shock mount to attenuate unwanted noise and vibration

An internal pop filter to protect against harsh spoken sounds

A headphone jack for real-time audio monitoring and a soft-touch mute button for quick, reliable muting at the microphone

Added USB functionality for ease-of-use

AT2040USB mic build quality

One thing that is immediately obvious when you take the new Audio-Technica AT2040USB out of the box is the solid metal build quality. There are some brands out there that deliver a solid and robust build, as opposed to the commonplace hardened plastic treatment we see time and time again, but AT has really nailed it here. This thing is heavy in the best way possible and feels a lot like a mic that should be worth double the price in that regard. AT tells us that it features an “integrated shock mount to attenuate unwanted noise and vibration” built into the body, which might be partially responsible for the weight here much like the “internal pop filter to protect against harsh spoken sounds.” I have had the pleasure of reviewing loads of USB microphone solutions from plenty of the top brands in the space, and very few of them deliver a mic that feels as tough and hefty as the Audio-Technica AT2040USB in this price range.

In practice

And while we are talking form-factor, AT2040USB comes in with a slightly more stubby look to it – there’s a little bit less to grab onto if you’re the type to get hands-on with your mic during podcasts, broadcasts, and streams. It’s not a bad thing and doesn’t look weird to me, for lack of better way of saying it, but it does present a very mild issue – the mute button. On the top of the body (or back if your standing it upright), right where your fingers might rest when grabbing it, is the quick mute button. It is extremely sensitive – even the lightest tap will engage and disengage here – and you might very well accidentally hit it if you’re not conscious of its placement during a stream or recording. For music and voice-over recordings this really isn’t an issue considering the performer would be (for the most part) discouraged from touching the microphone at all – this can sometimes cause inconsistent recordings or unnatural fluctuations on the input signal strength. But you just might accidentally hit it when adjusting the placement/boom arm it is attached to while podcasting or something of that nature. Not a major issue, but something you’ll likely have to keep in mind.

How does it sound?

As for how this things sounds, again it’s the same old story will all microphones and speakers – everyone has their own preferences and what sounds good to me might not sound all that great to you. I will say this, though; I have been a big fan of Audio Technica XLR mics for years – the AT2040USB combines the broadcast-quality sound of the AT2040 dynamic XLR microphone with plug-and-play functionality, Audio-Technica tells us – and they deliver seriously fantastic bang for your buck. While they won’t keep up with the high-end German brands like Neumann, they are also more than capable of creating ”radio-worthy” music recordings or voice over/streaming work. As for the USB model at hand here, it’s not got the warmth of the AT4050 XLR model I have on a stand right behind it, but it sounds great. To the untrained ear there will be other models, even some that are more affordable that might sound brighter and more present right out of the box, but to my ears the AT2040USB strikes a nice balance between internet broadcast quality and something that will sound great hitting compressors, EQs, and reverbs in a more professional capacity as well.

Another thing to keep in mind, at least in terms of comparison to some of the other USB mic options out there is that, while other brands are looking to pack in bonus features – auto-gain adjustments and pre-/post-processing FX, etc. – Audio-Technica isn’t. This is a true professional recording brand (with plenty of gear in the more affordable prosumer space) that sticks to what really counts; the internal components of the microphone that deliver the best possible sound recording possible for the price. And, while some folks might need or require a bit of a helping hand when it comes to audio FX they might not otherwise have the time to learn about in a more traditional fashion, users like myself will almost certainly prefer to have mic brands focus on the internals and leave the FX plug-ins/outboard gear to the folks that do that best anyway.

Wrap-up: Audio-Technica AT2040USB mic

Well, it’s another solid microphone solution from Audio-Technica. As a long-time user of the brand’s offerings, I can confidentially say it hasn’t lowered its standards in quality here, whether we are talking previous-generation XLR models or otherwise. In fact, it might be an even better build than the XLR model I have sitting beside me that costs more than 5x the price. It is, to my ears, a solid sounding solution anyone who appreciates proper audio brands with a pedigree to back it up should consider, especially for folks not enamored by or just don’t need/want built-in FX. It is just a solid mic that gets the job done with one of the better builds I have got my hands on lately.

The new Audio-Technica AT2040USB microphone is officially launching today and carries a $149 MSRP. It is now available at pro audio outlets like Sweetwater and will likely appear on Amazon shortly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!