Save cash on backup storage with 14TB of Seagate external HDD at the $190 low ($13/TB)

While there’s nothing quite like the speeds and portability of SSDs, external hard drives can be an extremely economical choice when it comes to archiving data, pictures, complete backups, and more. Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Seagate Expansion 14TB External HDD at $189.99 shipped. Originally closer to $380, these days it typically sells for $240 at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. At just over $13.50 per TB, this is an affordable way to score loads of backup space without spending the $50 or more per TB a portable SSD will run you. This one works with Windows out of the box but a quick and easy reformat will allow to function as a Time Machine backup device as well – you might also need a small little adapter for the USB-A cable it comes with. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the Toshiba Canvio Basics portable HDDs start at $60 right now for a 2TB and go up to 4TB at $97. However, in the case of smaller capacity solutions, the price difference between some portable SSDs and HDDs isn’t nearly as drastic so it might be worth a quick look at CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD as well.

For something more substantial, check out the one-day deal we are tracking on SanDisk’s brand new Extreme portable SSD in the latest Monterey navy blue and neon colorway. It is now $80 off at the lowest price we have tracked with the 4TB variant now going for $220 shipped. Get a closer look right here and at even more SSD deals here.

Seagate Expansion 14TB External Hard Drive features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

