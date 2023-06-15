RAPTIC’s unique clear and metal frame iPhone 14 cases see rare deals from $25 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official RAPTIC Amazon storefront is now offering its aluminum frame Shield case for all iPhone 14 models starting from $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some models, sizes, and colors require you to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40 and more recently in the $33 range, this is up to 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a relatively rare price drop and one of only a couple deals we have tracked all year. This shock proof military-grade frame case can withstand up to 3-meter drops to safeguard your Apple handset. The usual range of raised bezels to protect the display and camera array are in place alongside a “durable” metal frame that wraps around a clear shell that allows the design of your smartphone to shine through and to support wireless charging. More details below.

If the clear and metal frame design above isn’t catching your eye, Spigen’s lineup of iPhone 14 cases offer up a range of options for even less. One of the best options in the sub $20 category, Spigen’s cases have been a staple around here for years for a reason, easily claiming the best bang for your buck award in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases of 2022.

Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more handset add-ons as well as our master roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases for more of the most notable options out there. Then dig into the latest Pad & Quill sitewide sale for up to 50% off everything from iPhone 14 cases to Apple Watch bands, iPad folios, and much more.

RAPTIC Shield iPhone 14 case features:

This shockproof and rugged iPhone 14 Pro phone case is certified to exceed Military Grade Drop Test standards and survive drops up to 10 feet (3m). Hard polycarbonate shell, wrapped with anodized aluminum and a soft bubble pattern rubber interior lining, absorbs and deflects shock when your iPhone 14 Pro experiences impact, making this a rugged iPhone case. Raised lip protects your iPhone14 Pro screen from drops and surface scratches. DOES NOT come with front cover or 14 Pro screen protector.

