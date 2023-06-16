Today’s Android game and app deals: Warhammer Quest 2, Space Invaders, and more

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to roundup all of the best Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play to head into the weekend with. But beforehand, dive into the price drop we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 now that it has returned to the all-time low at $100 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Space Invaders, The Lonely Hacker, Warhammer Quest 2: End Times, Angelo and Deemon, Kids to Grandmasters Chess, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times:

Dungeon adventures in the Warhammer world are back! Warhammer Quest 2 is the sequel to a turn based strategy classic. It’s stunning visuals and deep tactical gameplay are an addictive mix that is a feast for the senses. In Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, you will lead your warriors across a war torn land and into dungeons for wealth and glory! Swing swords, fire arrows and cast spells as you fight through the denizens of Chaos that threaten the Warhammer world. Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure.

