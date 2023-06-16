Today’s Android game and app deals: Warhammer Quest 2, Space Invaders, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to roundup all of the best Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play to head into the weekend with. But beforehand, dive into the price drop we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 now that it has returned to the all-time low at $100 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Space Invaders, The Lonely Hacker, Warhammer Quest 2: End Times, Angelo and Deemon, Kids to Grandmasters Chess, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times:

Dungeon adventures in the Warhammer world are back! Warhammer Quest 2 is the sequel to a turn based strategy classic. It’s stunning visuals and deep tactical gameplay are an addictive mix that is a feast for the senses. In Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, you will lead your warriors across a war torn land and into dungeons for wealth and glory! Swing swords, fire arrows and cast spells as you fight through the denizens of Chaos that threaten the Warhammer world. Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro robot vac/mop makes summer chor...
Score the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide for...
CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset is a budget-...
Regularly up to $50 MacBook HyperShields with elastic g...
Flash Sale: 10TB of Prism Drive Cloud Storage for an ex...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless hedge trimmer sees fi...
Samsung’s latest 180MB/s 512GB microSD back down ...
Best 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves: Sumptuous leather, wo...
Load more...
Show More Comments