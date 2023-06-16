Return to all-time low takes $100 off Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at $700

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. Dropping the 128GB 5G handset down to $699.99 shipped across all four styles, today’s offer takes $100 off the usual $800 price tag in order to mark a return to the all-time low. It’s still one of the only discounts so far since launching back in the beginning of spring, too. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow. Everything is centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Alongside today’s Samsung Galaxy S23 discount, we’re also tracking a pair of new collections of companion cases. Two favorites here at 9to5Toys are getting in on the excitement, with CASETiFY leading the way by refreshing its lineup with thousands of customizable designs. Then the folks over at Spigen also have a new lineup of covers for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones from $16. Both of these lineups are worth a look to protect your new handset.

If Samsung’s most affordable A series handset isn’t doing it for you, there are some even better values in the Android world right now. A very recent addition to that category has Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale, bundling in a $50 Amazon gift card to make the handset a better value at $499. It’s joined by a collection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, too, not to mention all of the best app and game deals, too.

Galaxy S23 features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 always does the moment justice. Whether you’re working hard, playing hard or doing both at the same time, smoothly switch between apps with our fastest processor ever.

