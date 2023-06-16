CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset is a budget-friendly setup upgrade at new low of $40

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $65 $40

Amazon is offering CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo PC Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $65, today’s deal comes in at $25 off its normal going rate, saves 38%, and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was back in March at $55. Are you still using your monitor’s built-in speakers to game? The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC headset gives you a solid upgrade without breaking the bank. Featuring custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers are designed to “deliver superb sound quality” when gaming. There’s also a fully detachable noise-cancelling microphone that boasts Discord certification so you know that teammates will always be able to hear you. There’s also a unique Taction haptic bass technology which helps to “create a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies” and deliver “sound you can feel.” Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

While today’s deal has you set at your desk, is your on-the-go audio setup up to date? If not, Jabra’s latest Elite 4/5 earbuds feature Google Fast Pair and are on sale from $84 right now. Normally $120 or more, these earbuds are the perfect pair with your Android smartphone or iPhone. Then, for other gaming gear, swing by our dedicated guide for all the other great ways you can save on setup upgrades.

CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology®. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

