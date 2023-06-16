CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset is a budget-friendly setup upgrade at new low of $40

Amazon is offering CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo PC Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $65, today’s deal comes in at $25 off its normal going rate, saves 38%, and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was back in March at $55. Are you still using your monitor’s built-in speakers to game? The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC headset gives you a solid upgrade without breaking the bank. Featuring custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers are designed to “deliver superb sound quality” when gaming. There’s also a fully detachable noise-cancelling microphone that boasts Discord certification so you know that teammates will always be able to hear you. There’s also a unique Taction haptic bass technology which helps to “create a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies” and deliver “sound you can feel.” Keep reading for more.

CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology®. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

