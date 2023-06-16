Jabra’s latest Elite 4/5 earbuds with Google Fast Pair start at $84 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the just-released Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $119.99 shipped in several different styles, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings from the usual $150 price tag that these launched with last fall in order to deliver a match of the all-time low. Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

As some of Jabra’s latest earbuds, its recently-released Elite 4 are also getting in on the savings today, too. Dropping down to $84.27, you’re looking at the third-best price of the year and the first drop since back in April. There’s $36 in savings to be had from the usual $120 going rate, too. These arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our hands-on review coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Earlier this week, Anker showed off what to expect from its latest earbuds, too. The upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC buds won’t launch until the end of the month, but look to easily be worth the wait. There’s ANC built right into the unique design that has a refreshed charging case with an impressive 60 hours of battery life per charge. Made even better, there’s also a $100 price tag that’ll be dropped down to $80 right at launch.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

