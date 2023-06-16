Scoop up Lamicall’s vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet while it’s just $14 (Reg. $30)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe KickStand Wallet for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Apply code LAMICALLRW1 at checkout. Regularly $30 and as much as $33 previously, this model just hit Amazon in the last month or so and is now at the lowest price we can find with slightly over 50% in savings. Today’s promo code also knocks it down the best price we have ever tracked. You’re looking at an animal-friendly, biodegradable vegan leather treatment here with 16XN52 magnets designed to snap to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset. It provides three slots for your ID, bank cards, or whatever else you might want to slide in there alongside a built-in kickstand mechanism that supports viewing angles between 10 and 170 degrees. More details below.

When you get down into the $13 range for MagSafe wallets, kickstand-equipped or otherwise, there really aren’t very many options from well-known brands. You will find a series of options from the smaller, lesser known outfits on Amazon in the sub $13 category, but none that we have much experience with at all.

If you’re on the hunt for a higher-end solution, Journey just launched its first leather solution with a 20% launch discount at the ready. On the more high-tech side of things, we just went hands-on with the brand new ESR model as well. This one combines the MagSafe kickstand wallet treatment with a built-in battery pack to keep your cards magnetically organized, your phone at the ideal viewing angle, and your device powered up all day long. Get a closer look in our feature right here.

Lamicall MagSafe KickStand Wallet features:

16XN52 powerful magnets are 30% stronger than the official magnetic magsafe wallet to ensure that your iPhone wallet stand stays securely attached iphone, even when adjusting the viewing angle. Our vegan leather magsafe phone holder has 10° – 170° rotation feature that allows you to customize the viewing angle of your iPhone. Our magsafe phone wallet stand offers a minimalist and compact solution to carry your essential cards. With three card slots, you can easily store your credit cards, IDs, or transit passes, reducing the need for a separate wallet and streamlining your daily essentials.

