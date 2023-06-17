Upgrade your setup with Samsung’s Odyssey G5 32-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor at $200

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down from its typical going rate of $400 at Best Buy, you’d spend $300 for the 27-inch model at Amazon right now and today’s deal comes in at a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using an older, 60Hz gaming monitor, or if you’re stick at 1080p for gaming, then it’s time to upgrade. The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a solid choice thanks to its 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Honestly, 1440p is still the sweet spot for gaming in this writer’s opinion. Most graphics cards, including the new RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600, can drive 1440p monitors at high to ultra settings in most titles while still getting 60+ FPS. And, if you have anything more powerful, you can easily push even more frames. On top of that, there’s HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a stand that support tilt and height adjustment as well as letting you use it vertically as well as horizontally. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $35 once you clip the on-page coupon there, it’s low-cost and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

Further upgrade your setup by picking up CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset which is on sale for a new low of $40 right now. Typically going for $65, this budget-friendly headset is a great way to pick up a Discord-certified microphone and custom-tuned drivers to keep in constant contact with your friends or teammates while playing your favorite games. Then, you’ll want to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your desk this summer.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor features:

Explore Samsung’s 32″ Odyssey G51C gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT). QHD resolution creates a gaming world more lifelike than ever before, with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience vibrant, awe-inspiring graphics and find hidden details with HDR10. Featuring AMD FreeSync™ Premium and ergonomic design, the G51C is ideal for uninterrupted and beyond-comfortable gaming.

