Some of the first discounts land on new Wyze Cam OG at $26 and Floodlight Pro at $135

Earlier this year, Wyze set out to refresh its lineup of popular smart home cameras with an even more affordable solution for those who just need a more basic feature set. The ensuing Wyze Cam OG hit the scene with a $30 price tag, and today it’s an even better value thanks to a rare Amazon discount. Dropping the smart home camera down to $25.98 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer amounts to $4 in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. This is one of the first chances to save, too. It undercuts the direct pricing of $24 and its minimum $6 shipping fee, for comparison.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form-factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro. Dropping down to $134.98, this is down from $150 in order to deliver a match of the all-time low with $15 in savings attached. Today’s offer is also the first chance to save since hitting the scene at the very end of the month. The latest introduction to the Wyze family just hit the scene this spring and arrives as its most capable surveilance solution to date.

Centered around a 2.5K QHD sensor, this outdoor-ready camera can be mounted anywhere with an electrical connection in order to monitor your property with a 180-degree field of view. It’ll connect right to your Wi-Fi and sports an IP65 water-resistant design. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is backed by customizable AI motion alerts, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and packs a pair of 3,000-lumen LEDs.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Alexa and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week comes to a close and Friday ushers in the weekend, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Wyze Cam OG features:

Introducing Wyze Cam OG. The industry shattering Wyze Cam that catapulted the company into 6 million households today, is back and better than ever. We’ve upgraded everything that matters most. Load live HD video 50% faster than our best-selling Wyze Cam v3 so you never miss a moment. See in full color, even in the darkest of nights with our stunning clear 1080p Color Night Vision.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!