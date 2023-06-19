Beat the summer heat with a EvaChill EV-500 personal air conditioner at $79 (Reg. $99)

We’re not all blessed with central A/C. And those who have it know that leaving it running throughout the summer can result in mind-blowing, gut-shattering electricity bills. Yet, nobody wants to stay up night after night throughout the hottest season of the year sweating and struggling to sleep. That’s why a personal air conditioner might be the best option moving into July and August.

For a limited time, you can get an EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for just $78.99 (reg. $99). This lightweight air conditioner is both affordable and well reviewed — it maintains an average rating of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. It also won a Red Dot Design Award in 2019.

As for its cooling capabilities, the EvaChill is capable of cooling an area in front of it as large as 45 square feet, which it notes is around the size of a couch, bed, or desk space. It comes with an integrated handle to make carrying it around the house to stay cool easier, and it’s designed to reach full cooling power within just five-to-ten minutes of powering up. You can also use this machine to filter out dust particles in your room for better air quality, to relax to its soft blue LED lights, and to add some humidity to the air in whichever space you’re in.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a more economical and effective air conditioning option for a great price. Pick up this EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for just $78.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!