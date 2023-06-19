CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s PRO LPX 1TB/2TB Gen4 SSDs now at new Amazon lows from $70

Amazon has now knocked the price down on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive to $69.99 shipped. After fetching closer to $125 for most of last year and landing in the $110 range for the holidays, this is the lowest price we can find. We did see it drop to its previous best price at the end of last month, but it is is now another $5 off for a new Amazon all-time low. We were big fans of this one after going hands-on and the value just got even better – the 2TB model is also still at its $130 Amazon all-time low as well. With up to 7,100MB/s speeds and an integrated heatsink, this is a notable and affordable way to upgrade a PC battlestation or your PlayStation 5. Get more details right here and down below.

At $70, Amazon and CORSAIR are delivering some serious bang for your buck here. There really aren’t very many brand name options that are faster and less pricey out there. You could go with a WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe at $51, but you’ll be cutting speeds down to 5,100MB/s and you won’t get the integrated heatsink tech.

If you are looking to take it up a notch, the ongoing price drop on Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD is now at the $100 Amazon low. And for folks looking for an officially licensed solution for PlayStation 5, the brand new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD from WD was unveiled and went up for sale earlier this month. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

