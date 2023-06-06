WD launches new officially licensed 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5

The new WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 lands today. Following the official launch of its Xbox Expansion Cards, WD is also announcing its latest solution for PlayStation 5 owners. Under its WD_BLACK moniker, it is now ready to unveil its next-generation, officially licensed internal SSD solutions for Sony’s flagship consoles known as the SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5. With enhancements across the board over the previously-available SN850, the latest iterations are now available for purchase with all of the details waiting for you below.

WD_BLACK launches new SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5

Unlike Xbox, Sony allowed just about any standard M.2 2280 drive with a heatsink equipped to slide right into PS5 and expand the storage capabilities. WD, however, is once again taking the official route with its new SN850P NVMe SSD that has been “tested and certified for your PS5 console so you can keep gaming with confidence.”

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer or delete games from your console with tested and approved storage for your PS5 Console.

By comparison to the previous-generation model that runs with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s, WD has upped at the ante on the SN850P with 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write speeds (on the 2TB and 4TB models).

Ready to pop right into your PlayStation 5’s M.2 slot, it also carries an integrated exclusive heatsink design featuring the PlayStation logo and optimization for the PlayStation 5 with a “worry-free” installation and setup.

Experience uninterrupted gameplay with a heatsink that keeps your drive running cool and WD_BLACK reliability that you can only get from a brand you trust.

WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD features at a glance:

Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4

Sequential Read Performance: 7300MB/s

Sequential Write Performance: 6300MB/s

Endurance (TBW): 600

The new WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is now available for purchase starting from $170 on the 1TB, $270 on the 2TB, and a whopping $530 on the 4TB model. If that’s a bit much for you, the nearly as fast previous-generation models sell for $100 and $170 at Amazon right now.

Pricing on these internal SSDs always starts through the roof at launch and tends to start dropping in the months following. While there’s no denying the officially licensed nature and increased speeds here, it might be smart to either go with the previous-generation models, a different brand entirely, or wait it out until pricing starts to drop. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of that.

