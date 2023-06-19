Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip delivers Matter at new $45 low (Reg. $60)

Govee just launched its first smart home accessory equipped with Matter support. Released last month, the new Govee M1 Smart Color Lightstrip with HomeKit launched at $60. Now it’s dropping down to $44.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That $15 discount amounts to only the second chance to save while delivering a new all-time low. This is $5 under the launch discount we saw right after it first began shipping in May, with 25% in savings attached.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

Another one of the brand’s latest releases is now on sale, with the new Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip dropping down to $79.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at $20 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low and is one of the first offers in 2023 so far. Delivering one of its most versatile lightstrips yet, the new Govee M1 model packs individually-addressable LEDs for adding various pops of color into your space to help stand out from the Matter model above. It’s perfect for putting behind your TV or up on a shelf, or really anywhere that can benefit from its Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi control.

The new work week is now getting started today, giving us a chance to recap all of the other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup that are selling for less than retail. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more. These are the best offers on the web for your connected home, all rounded up into one place.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!