Govee’s first Matter/HomeKit LED light strip launches with $60 price and high-density design

Patrick Campanale -
$60
a flat screen tv sitting on top of a table

Today, Govee, a leader in the more budget-friendly smart home product industry, is announcing the availability of its first Matter-enabled RGBICW LED Light Strip M1. Sporting support for Assistant, Alexa, and Matter, this strip will even work with HomeKit if you have a compatible hub, making it one of Govee’s most versatile products yet. Ready to learn what all this strip can do? Keep reading to find out everything about the Govee RGBICW LED Light Strip M1 including the price.

Govee enters the HomeKit market with first Matter LED light strip

Govee has long integrated with Assistant and Alexa, but HomeKit has notably been left out of the roster of smart home platforms for the brand’s products. Well, that’s all over now. With the introduction of the LED Light Strip M1 from Govee, you now get Matter support which means HomeKit integration is available for those with a compatible Matter hub. What’s a Matter hub? Well, your HomePod, HomePod Mini, or newer Apple TV models all function as Matter hubs for your HomeKit setup.

The light strip is designed to be ultra-bright as well, thanks to a 4-in-1 chip solution which delivers RGBICW and incorporates 60 light beads per meter. That means over the 2 meter strip, you’ll have a total of 120 LED chips, which is pretty high density to make the strip vibrant and bright anywhere you put it. The strip is comprised of 10 independent control chips and has 50 adjustable points per meter to allow you to really dial in the exact lighting or pattern it illuminates. Plus, there are over 64 light modes to choose from including fade, twinkle, stream, flow, and more alongside the ability to design your own options.

Those with DreamView products from Govee will find that this strip is compatible with the platform so you can make a more immersive experience in your gaming or movie watching space with relative ease. Plus, if the base 2 meter strip isn’t long enough, then you can simply purchase an extension kit to double the length of it.

The Govee RGBICW LED Light Strip M1 with Matter is available now for $59.99 at Amazon. Shipping starts today.

9to5Toys’ Take

Govee has been one of my favorite smart home brands for years; I’ve used the brand in multiple setups, but the lack of HomeKit support has always been the biggest drawback. With Matter now natively supported, I can’t wait to get more Govee gear to put around the house. The lights always work great, function well, and are budget-friendly, too, making it an easy recommendation even for those just starting out in the smart home world.

Buy the Govee LED Light Strip M1 with Matter now

