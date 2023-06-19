Upgrade your Series X|S setup with the wireless LucidSound gaming headset at new $40 low

Woot is offering the LucidSound Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S (LS35X) for $39.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, over the past few weeks, this headset has gone for around $130 at Amazon, and it’s currently on sale for $69 there right now. Today’s deal actually marks a new all-time low, too. For further comparison, our last mention back in February was $66 and that was the best price we had seen until today’s discount. This headset is made specifically for the Xbox, as it’s licensed with Microsoft to pair wirelessly with the console for a cord-free experience. However, there’s an included 3.5mm cable so you can easily plug it into any other console, your PC, and more. With the inclusion of a removable boom mic, you can stay in constant contact with your teammates while playing or remove it for a solo experience without the extra clutter or weight on the headset. The built-in battery will last up to 15 hours of use before it’s time to recharge as well, meaning you can game all day without having to plug in. Keep reading for more.

Go ahead and reinvest just a little bit of your savings to pick up this headset stand for just $9 at Amazon. Having a dedicated headset stand on your desk will mean that your new headphones will always be within reach and you’ll also have less clutter as well. Since the headset will be stored vertical instead of horizontal, you’ll have more space on the desk for monitors, your keyboard or mouse, or anything else.

Don’t forget that we just saw Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 Xbox controller fall by 50% to a new low. Down to $50 right now, this controller gives you more functionality over the stock Xbox gamepad and delivers a solid experience for the price. Plus, it has a sleek white and black aesthetic that will add a premium note to any setup.

LucidSound Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox features:

Flexible headrail and carbon-black solid metal touchpoints for strength, durability and a premium feel. Bring the LS35X everywhere you go with included plush-lined travel bag with an interior accessories pocket. No cables, no base-station, no long setup process. Xbox Wireless technology allows the LS35X to connect directly to your Xbox just like a controller. View headset connection and battery status details on screen. Works with Xbox Series X|S.

