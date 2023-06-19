Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 Xbox controller now 50% off at new $50 low, more

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 50% off and the best we can find. Even more notable, this is the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon since its release in late 2021. We also spotted the white Wolverine V2 Chroma that is now down at $109.99 shipped from the usual $150 price tag – this one is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year. The standard issue Wolverine V2 features non-slip rubber grips, “Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons,” a 3.5mm audio port, and a series of enhancements over your average gamepad. Firstly, there are a pair of extra front-facing buttons that “can be remapped via Razer Controller Setup for Xbox to unleash greater control and a more personalized play style.” From there, Hair Trigger Mode can be engaged via two slide-locks on the underside of the controller to “greatly reduce travel distance to the main triggers, enabling an ultra-fast rate of fire.” Head below for more details.

If the officially licensed and enhanced Razer treatment above isn’t working for you despite the deep price drops, check out the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Microsoft standard issue wireless models. Not only do they deliver that iconic setup and a completely tether-free gaming experience, but you’ll also still find a couple colorways marked down to $44 from the typical $60 price tag.

And if you do go with the Microsoft Xbox gamepads, or have some laying around that need a home to charge in between gaming sessions, this morning’s deals on the Razer magnetic chargers are worth a look. Now up to 25% off the going rate, you can land one to match your controller perfectly at $30 shipped right now.

Just be sure to also check out the “world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick” that 8Bitdo launched recently as well.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller features:

Designed for Greater Control and Precision: The controller’s ergonomics provide a natural grip that ensures agile and accurate button interaction, while the contoured design and non-slip rubber grips allow all-day gaming at peak performance

Additional Remappable Front-Facing Buttons: 2 multi-function buttons at the front of the controller can be remapped via Razer Controller Setup for Xbox to unleash greater control and a more personalized play style

Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad: Wield hyper-responsive actuation with a cushioned touch as you execute your moves

Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches: For a competitive edge, activate Hair Trigger Mode via two slide-locks on the underside of the controller that greatly reduce travel distance to the main triggers, enabling an ultra-fast rate of fire

