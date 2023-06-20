ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus laptop with RTX 3080 lets you game anywhere at $1,540 low ($660 off)

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,539.99 shipped. Normally $2,200, today’s deal comes in at a full $660 off to mark a new all-time low. In fact, the last time we saw a ROG Zephyrus with these specs fall in price was back in October, and that was to $1,760. Designed to let you take a computer on-the-go with near-desktop performance, this laptop packs the Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and RTX 3080 graphics card. Combined, you’ll find that these two components create an ultra-powerful computer that will let you game or make content both at home and on-the-go. Flanking the processor and graphics card is 16GB of RAM as well as 1TB of NVMe storage which is more than enough to play your favorite games as well as handle some content creation. In addition to that, there’s a 15.6-inch 165Hz 1440p display here so you can game at 2K and push higher frame rates without worrying about tearing. Keep reading for more.

Get your laptop ready to go on-the-go for gaming. We recommend picking up the SteelSeries Aerox 5 or 9 wireless mice. Depending on if you want MMO-style or normal mouse, the Aerox 9 or 5 might fit the bill better. But, either way, these mice feature dual-mode wireless connectivity so at home you can pair to the included USB-C 2.4GHz dongle and then use Bluetooth on-the-go with the simple flip of a switch. Pricing comes in at $80 for the Aerox 5 or $105 for the Aerox 9, both of which cost far less than you’re saving above. Learn more about these mice in our hands-on review.

Do you need a gaming headset too? Well, CORSAIR’s HS60 HAPTIC gaming headset is currently on sale for a new low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $40, it typically runs $65 at Amazon and delivers a wired experience that’s solid for the price. Ready for team communications, there’s a Discord-certified microphone here which lets you stay in contact with teammates as well as remove it when you’re gaming solo.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop features:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ASUS notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 15.6-inch 165hz QHD display. This ASUS ROG notebook PC has 1TB SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

