Dock your Steam Deck/ROG Ally in this 6-in-1 docking station with 4K60 HDMI at $30 (40% off)

iVANKY Official (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its ASUS ROG Ally/Steam Deck Docking Station for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50, today’s deal comes in at 40% off and also delivers the first price drop since its release a month ago. Did you recently pick up a ROG Ally to play your favorite games on-the-go? Well, this dock is perfect for when you arrive back home. Using a single cable to connect to your ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or other portable gaming system, this dock will turn handheld into a pseudo desktop with ease. On the back of the dock, you’ll find 4K60 HDMI 2.0 output to plug into a monitor, three USB-A 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, as well as a charging passthrough port. For charging this dock will deliver up to 65W of power to the ROG Ally and 45W to the Steam Deck, with the total input supported being 100W. Plus, there’s an area to set your portable console and have it still facing you should you need to interact with the onboard controls. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the iVANKY namesake, then consider instead picking up this 5-in-1 dock for $21 at Amazon. It does much of the same as today’s lead deal, though it does ditch Gigabit Ethernet. However, if you don’t need wired networking, then this will do much the same as the iVANKY model above, including support 4K60 monitors, just for $9 less.

Do you use an Xbox controller when gaming at home or on-the-go? Make sure it’s always charged and ready to go by picking up Razer’s magnetic charging dock while it’s on sale for $30 right now. Down 25% from its normal going rate, this charging dock not only looks great, but ensures that your controller always has enough juice for your gaming sessions. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways you can save on upgrading your setup this summer.

iVANKY Steam Deck/ROG Ally Dock features:

Decked out with 4K@60Hz HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 USB-A 3.0 ports, and a charging USB-C port, this dock is perfect for your Steam Deck. Sorry, it's not compatible with a Protective Case with Kickstand. The Steam Deck Dock features a 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 output for a smooth and clear image when connected to an external 4K monitor. iVANKY Steam Deck docking station supports 100W Max power delivery, which is sufficient to charge your Steam Deck at full speed when paired with the original charger. Note: the MAX charging speed of Steam Deck is 45W

