Dock your wireless Xbox gamepad on Razer’s magnetic chargers back down at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series in multiple colorways at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’a deal is matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day drop to $28 for the white model nearly a year ago. Just about all of the standard flat colorways are now marked down to $30 and you’ll even some of the special edition variants going for $35, just don’t expect to find the new new all-green one on sale just yet. Each of them are designed to “perfectly match” the first-party wireless Xbox controllers from Microsoft and are among the nicest looking options on the market. Features include magnetic contact points, the ability to juice your gamepad up “fully” in under 3 hours, you can even “navigate through the Xbox dashboard while docked.” They work with all “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers” as well. More details below. 

If you, however, are not partial to the fully licensed treatment and design here, there are more affordable third-party chargers out there. This OIVO model for example can charge up a pair of Xbox wireless gamepads at once and sells for even less with a $21 Prime shipped listing on Amazon. 

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to catch up on the major summer show case right here and take a look at the special edition Seagate Starfield Game Drives and hubs. On the audio side of things, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on Microsoft’s Wireless Xbox Headset down at $85 shipped with all of the details you need on that offer waiting in our previous deal coverage

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

  • Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting
  • Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers
  • Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

