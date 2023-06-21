Acer’s Swift X creator laptop with Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 Ti falls $270 to new low of $630

Amazon is offering the Acer Swift X Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Creator Laptop for $629.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of over $900 at Amazon, and up to $1,050 there, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low. In fact, the previous-best price was $750 back in March, with today’s deal saving an additional $120 over that. Designed to help you handle tasks both at home and on-the-go, this laptop has plenty of power to handle even more difficult tasks. The Ryzen 7 5825U processor packs AMD’s Zen 3 architecture and is designed specifically for ultrathin laptops like this, delivering plenty of power while still being energy efficient. You’ll also get the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM as well which means you’ll have the ability to both game and create content on-the-go. There’s also 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as a 512GB NVMe SSD for plenty of space to keep your documents and games stored offline. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6 support as well as Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, USB-A, and even HDMI. Keep reading for more.

Pick up UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s capabilities. You’ll find that this delivers an additional 4K30 HDMI, three USB-A 3.0, and also microSD/SD support with only a single plug needed. Coming in at $19 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to plug in legacy devices or hook up a secondary monitor to your laptop should the need arise.

Need a new computer at home too? Well, HP’s Victus 15L gaming desktop is on sale for $600 right now in refurbished condition. Delivering a Ryzen 7 processor as well as the RX 6600 XT GPU, this desktop packs 32GB of DDR4 RAM as well. All-in-all, it’s a pretty powerful machine that can easily be upgraded down the road if you end up needing more.

Acer Swift X Laptop features:

It’s all about the innovation. Acer products are designed for your needs and accessibility with powerful features fit for your lifestyle. The Acer Swift X laptop is ready to unleash the creativity within. This Acer Ryzen 7 notebook is great for college students majoring in creative pursuits such as design and multimedia. Your inspiration will find the power it needs in the AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series Mobile Processor. The multi-core processor speeds up rendering and other time-consuming tasks so you can spend your valuable time imagining new ideas and bringing them to life.

